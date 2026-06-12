SEA Opens C Concourse Expansion Featuring New Dining, Amenities and Public Observation Space

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will open its new C Concourse Expansion on June 11, adding four levels of passenger amenities, dining and retail options as part of the Port of Seattle’s ongoing Upgrade SEA modernization program.

Built on the site of former office and storage space between Concourses C and D, the expansion introduces an open atrium and a variety of passenger-focused features aimed at improving comfort and accessibility.

The new facility includes 10 dining and retail locations, six retail kiosks through the SEA Sparks Incubator Program, an Interfaith Prayer and Meditation Room, a Sensory Room, a Nursing Room and a performance space.

The expansion also introduces the Tree at C centerpiece and Grand Stairs, along with an airfield observation area known as The Lookout at C, providing passengers with views of aircraft operations.

“The C Concourse Expansion represents more than a new building for the Port of Seattle — it demonstrates what is possible when innovation, environmental leadership and partnership come together,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Ryan Calkins.

The project is one of several improvements being delivered under the airport’s Upgrade SEA capital program, which is focused on expanding capacity and enhancing the passenger experience as traffic continues to grow.

Inspired by the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, the four-story addition incorporates sustainable design elements and creates new gathering spaces for travelers.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport served a record 52.7 million passengers in 2025 and currently offers service to 96 domestic and 36 international destinations.