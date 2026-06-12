JFK New Terminal One ESG Report Highlights Microgrid, Electric GSE and Sustainability Investments

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, outlining sustainability, energy resilience and community investment initiatives underway as construction progresses toward the terminal’s first phase opening in 2026.

The report, titled From the Ground Up, details environmental, social and governance milestones achieved during development of the $9.5 billion international terminal project, which is a central component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion JFK redevelopment program.

Designed to serve up to 23 million passengers annually upon completion, the 2.6-million-square-foot terminal will span 134 acres and ultimately feature 23 gates.

Among the report’s key highlights is development of an on-site microgrid that project officials say will be among the largest in the New York City region. The energy system includes one of the largest solar installations at a U.S. airport terminal and is intended to improve operational resilience during grid disruptions and severe weather events.

The report also outlines progress toward LEED Gold certification, implementation of waste and water management strategies, and plans to deploy an all-electric ground support equipment fleet. Through a partnership with TCR, the New Terminal One is pursuing a centralized electric GSE pooling model, a first-of-its-kind commitment for an airport terminal, according to project officials.

The sustainability initiatives support the Port Authority’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its airports and facilities by 2050.

In addition to environmental efforts, the report highlights economic and community investments, including $1.72 million directed toward workforce development, education, business outreach and environmental stewardship programs. The project has also issued more than $3.9 billion in green bonds over the past two years to support sustainable infrastructure development.

Project leaders said digital infrastructure and energy management systems developed in partnership with Schneider Electric are being integrated throughout the terminal to support operational efficiency and long-term sustainability goals.

Construction of the New Terminal One remains underway, with the first phase, including new arrivals and departures halls and 14 gates, scheduled to open in 2026. When complete, the facility is expected to support more than 10,000 jobs, including approximately 6,000 union construction positions during development.