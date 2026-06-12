Frontier Adds Boise Service, Returns to Oakland with Las Vegas Route

Frontier Airlines will launch two new routes later this summer, including a return to Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) after previously exiting the market.

The ultra-low-cost carrier will begin 11-times-weekly service between OAK and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on Aug. 20. The route restores Frontier service to Oakland and expands travel options between the San Francisco Bay Area and Las Vegas.

Frontier will also launch four-times-weekly service between Boise Airport (BOI) and Las Vegas beginning Sept. 10, creating a new nonstop connection between the two markets.

“We are delighted to announce these new routes and our return to OAK, offering high-value travel options to Nevada, Idaho and California,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines.

The additions represent continued network growth for the Denver-based carrier, which has been expanding service while introducing new product offerings and cabin upgrades.

The OAK-LAS route will operate 11 times weekly, while the Boise-Las Vegas service will operate four times per week. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $49.

Airport officials at Oakland and Boise have continued efforts to attract additional air service as carriers adjust their networks to meet changing demand.

Frontier has also announced plans to introduce first-class seating in 2026, joining other product enhancements aimed at attracting a broader range of travelers.

The airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the United States and continues to focus on expanding service in leisure and underserved markets.