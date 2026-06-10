Tucson Airport Authority Names Mary Fowler Vice President and CFO

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) has promoted Mary Fowler to vice president and chief financial officer, placing her in charge of the organization’s financial operations and long-term fiscal planning.

Fowler joined TAA in September 2025 as deputy chief of finance and was named interim chief financial officer in March. In that role, she has overseen accounting and financial planning while supporting the authority’s strategic and operational objectives.

“Mary has demonstrated exceptional leadership, financial expertise, and a deep commitment to the Tucson Airport Authority,” said Danette Bewley, president and chief executive officer of the Tucson Airport Authority. “Her knowledge, professionalism and strategic approach have made a significant impact on our organization.”

Before joining TAA, Fowler served as corporate controller for Davis Selected Advisors and previously worked in the University of Arizona’s Grants and Contracts office.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona. Fowler is also a certified public accountant licensed in Arizona.

As vice president and chief financial officer, Fowler will continue to lead the authority’s finance division and support efforts to maintain safe, efficient and financially sustainable operations for Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield.

The Tucson Airport Authority operates both airports on behalf of the city of Tucson and serves as a key economic driver for Southern Arizona.