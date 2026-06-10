Uber to Return to Bellingham International Airport After Four-Year Absence

Bellingham International Airport (BLI) will regain Uber service beginning June 15, restoring an on-demand transportation option that has been unavailable to travelers since 2021.

The agreement between Uber and the Port of Bellingham also includes the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, providing cruise passengers with access to rideshare service through the Uber app.

Uber ceased operations at BLI on May 1, 2021, leaving travelers without access to the platform for more than four years. Airport officials said the return of the service addresses customer demand for additional ground transportation options.

“Bringing Uber back to our airport and cruise terminal after more than four years is an important step forward for both travelers and our community,” said Tiffany DeSimone, executive director of the Port of Bellingham.

Airport officials noted that the service will provide greater flexibility for passengers, particularly those traveling during early morning and late-night hours.

“Our travelers have told us they want more flexible, on-demand options for getting to and from the airport, and we listened,” said Matt Rodriguez, director of aviation at Bellingham International Airport.

Bellingham International Airport is operated by the Port of Bellingham, which manages approximately 1,600 acres of transportation and economic development assets throughout Whatcom County.