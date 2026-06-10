Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Earns Second Consecutive Discrepancy-Free FAA Inspection

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS) has completed its latest Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Airport Certification Inspection with zero discrepancies, marking the second consecutive inspection cycle in which the airport has achieved the distinction.

Part 139 certification is required for airports serving scheduled commercial air service and establishes standards for airfield operations, aircraft rescue and firefighting capabilities, emergency planning and other safety-related functions. The FAA conducts comprehensive inspections to verify compliance with federal regulations.

The inspections evaluate areas including runway and taxiway conditions, wildlife hazard management, airfield lighting and signage, snow and ice control procedures, personnel training and airport self-inspection programs.

Achieving a discrepancy-free inspection means all aspects of airport operations met or exceeded FAA requirements without the need for corrective action.

“This achievement speaks directly to the skill and dedication of our team,” said Devon Brubaker, airport director at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. “Earning a discrepancy-free inspection is an accomplishment in itself. Doing it two inspections in a row truly reflects the strength and consistency of our team.”

Brubaker said the milestone reinforces the airport’s commitment to safety and provides confidence to passengers using the airport.

FAA Part 139 inspections may be conducted on either a scheduled or unannounced basis, requiring airports to maintain continuous readiness and compliance.

Located near Rock Springs, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport serves more than 52,000 commercial passengers annually and supports approximately 11,000 aircraft operations each year. The airport generates an estimated $59.3 million in annual economic activity and supports 336 jobs in southwest Wyoming.