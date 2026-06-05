Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Selects Cris Jensen as President and CEO

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) has selected Cris Jensen as its next president and chief executive officer following a national executive search.

Jensen currently serves as RTAA’s interim president and CEO and previously held the position of chief operations and public safety officer. Contract negotiations are underway, according to RTAA officials.

“It is my honor to announce the Board has chosen Cris Jensen to serve as the next president and CEO,” said RTAA Board Chair Shaun Carey. “After conducting a national search, the Board is confident he is the right choice to position the organization for continued success in the years ahead.”

A Nevada native, Jensen began his aviation career at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in 1992 as an airport operations officer. He later served as airport director at Elko Regional Airport and spent nearly 16 years leading Missoula International Airport before returning to RTAA in 2021.

Jensen holds a degree in aeronautics and business from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Airport Executives.

“I look forward to continuing to lead RTAA and further strengthening the air service we provide for travelers and our region’s expanding businesses,” Jensen said. “It is an immense privilege to be selected for this leadership role where I’ll work alongside employees and community partners to help shape the future of aviation for our region.”

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority operates Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Reno-Stead Airport (RTS). The authority is self-funded through airport operations and receives no local or state tax support.

Ten airlines currently serve Reno-Tahoe International Airport with nonstop service to destinations throughout the United States and Mexico.