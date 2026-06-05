Phoenix Airports Add ReBokeh Low-Vision Accessibility Technology

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) has partnered with ReBokeh Vision Technologies to provide free access to assistive technology designed for travelers and employees with low vision.

The initiative makes PHX the first airport in the southwestern United States to deploy ReBokeh’s technology and also extends access to Deer Valley Airport (DVT) and Goodyear Airport (GYR), which are owned and operated by the City of Phoenix.

Airport officials said the mobile app-based platform allows users to customize how they view their surroundings through smartphone camera technology by adjusting contrast, color, zoom and lighting settings based on individual visual needs.

“This partnership with ReBokeh reflects our dedication to expanding accessibility through innovation,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The technology is designed for individuals with low vision who retain some functional sight and can be used to read airport signage, view flight information displays, navigate terminals and locate airport amenities.

The platform also includes a recently introduced artificial intelligence feature that can answer questions about a user's surroundings and assist with interpreting visual information. Airport officials noted the AI capability can operate in multiple languages based on a user’s device settings.

“Traveling with low vision can present unique challenges, particularly when it comes to navigating a busy airport,” said Rebecca Rosenberg, founder and chief executive officer of ReBokeh.

Phoenix officials said the partnership is part of broader efforts to enhance accessibility and independence for travelers with disabilities while improving the overall passenger experience.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport generates more than $44 billion in annual economic impact and serves approximately 140,000 passengers daily.