Zak’s Diner Opens at Ottawa International Airport

Ottawa International Airport (YOW) has added a new locally based dining option with the opening of Zak’s Diner in the airport’s South Pier.

The restaurant, operated by SSP Canada, brings the Ottawa-based diner brand to the airport as part of efforts to expand local food and beverage offerings for travelers.

Located on Level 2 of the South Pier, the new concession offers all-day breakfast, burgers, sandwiches, poutine, milkshakes and a full beverage program.

Airport officials said the addition supports broader efforts to create a passenger experience that reflects the character of the Ottawa region.

“We’re excited to welcome Zak’s Diner to YOW and offer travellers another authentic taste of Ottawa while they’re passing through the airport,” said Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Zak’s Diner has operated in Ottawa since 1986 and is known throughout the region for its diner-style menu and local presence in the ByWard Market district.

The airport location features design elements inspired by the brand’s traditional restaurants, including retro-themed décor, bar seating and expanded dining areas.

“Opening at YOW feels like a natural next chapter,” said Zak’s Diner Founder John Borsten. “We’re excited to bring our hospitality to the airport and continue serving residents and visitors traveling through Ottawa.”

Airport officials said the opening aligns with ongoing terminal improvements and concessions investments designed to increase passenger choice and showcase local businesses.

Ottawa International Airport generates more than $2.2 billion annually in economic activity throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region.