Denver Airport CEO Phil Washington to Retire in August

Denver International Airport (DEN) CEO Phil Washington will retire effective Aug. 1, concluding a career that spans five decades in military service, transportation and public infrastructure leadership.

Washington has led DEN since 2021, overseeing a period of significant growth, capital investment and strategic planning at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“I am honored to have served the public for so many years,” Washington said. “As I step away, I do so knowing that DEN is stronger than ever and I am leaving the airport better than I found it.”

During his tenure, Washington launched DEN’s Vision 100 and Operation 2045 strategic plans, which establish a long-term framework for accommodating future passenger growth and expanding airport capacity.

Under his leadership, DEN advanced several major infrastructure projects, including continued work on the Great Hall Program, concourse expansions, a $500 million baggage system modernization project, the Consolidated Rental Car Facility and Peña Boulevard improvements.

Airport officials also highlighted the addition of more than 30 gates, expansion of concessions offerings, new train cars and planned pedestrian tunnels connecting concourses.

“Phil Washington has helped guide DEN through an extraordinary period of growth and opportunity,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “His leadership has had a transformational impact on DEN and the aviation industry.”

Washington also championed workforce development initiatives, small business participation programs and sustainability efforts, including plans aimed at positioning DEN as a carbon-free airport.

During his tenure, DEN recorded historic passenger traffic levels, expanded international service and welcomed Lufthansa’s Airbus A380 service between Denver and Munich.

Denver International Airport generates more than $47 billion annually in economic impact for Colorado and remains one of the busiest airports in the world.