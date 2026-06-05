Air India Opens Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

Air India has opened a new premium passenger lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in partnership with Plaza Premium Group, expanding airport hospitality offerings for international travelers.

Located in the International Terminal near Gate A1, the Maharaja Lounge is designed to serve Air India’s premium passengers and loyalty program members while enhancing the carrier’s presence at one of its key North American gateways.

The facility accommodates up to 80 guests and is available to Air India First Class and Business Class passengers, as well as Maharaja Club Platinum and Gold members. The lounge is also accessible through Plaza Premium Group’s affiliate lounge network.

Airport hospitality operator Plaza Premium Group will manage the facility on behalf of Air India.

“It is an honor for Plaza Premium Group to partner with Air India in managing the Maharaja Lounge at SFO,” said Eric Pateman, senior vice president for North America at Plaza Premium Group.

The lounge features multiple passenger zones, including dedicated dining areas, tarmac-facing seating, social spaces and a bar area. Food and beverage offerings include Indian and international cuisine.

Airport officials and airline representatives said the project reflects continued investment in passenger experience as international travel demand remains strong across major U.S. gateway airports.

San Francisco International Airport serves as an important North American destination within Air India’s international network and provides connectivity between India and the U.S. West Coast.

The lounge opening is part of Air India’s broader transformation and expansion strategy, which includes network growth, fleet modernization and customer experience investments across its global operations.