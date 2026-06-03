Assaia Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Aviation AI Platform

Assaia has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, a milestone the company says strengthens its security and compliance framework for airports and airlines using its AI-powered operational management platforms.

The certification follows an independent audit conducted by cybersecurity and compliance firm A-LIGN and validates the effectiveness of Assaia’s security controls over an extended review period.

Airport and airline operators are increasingly relying on AI-enabled systems to support turnaround management, resource allocation and operational decision-making, placing greater emphasis on data security and governance requirements.

“Assaia’s technology operates within highly connected airport and airline environments, where customers expect reliability and strong governance around operational and customer data,” said Christiaan Hen, chief executive officer of Assaia.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, evaluates how organizations manage security, availability and risk management controls over time.

The certification follows Assaia’s SOC 2 Type 1 certification in 2025 and ISO 27001:2022 certification in 2024.

Assaia’s technology portfolio includes operational intelligence platforms that use artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and computer vision to provide real-time visibility into airport and airline operations.

The company said the certification reflects growing industry expectations for security, compliance and governance as AI tools become more integrated into daily airport and airline workflows.