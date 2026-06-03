VertiPorts by Atlantic Names David Claisse General Manager of Manhattan Heliport

Leadership transition comes as East 34th Street Heliport advances infrastructure upgrades to support future eVTOL operations.
Source VertiPorts by Atlantic
June 3, 2026
2 min read
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VertiPorts by Atlantic has appointed aviation industry veteran David Claisse as general manager of Manhattan’s East 34th Street Heliport (6N5), a facility being positioned to support future advanced air mobility operations in New York City.

Claisse succeeds Patricia Wagner, who is retiring after a 43-year career with the company and the New York aviation community. Wagner, who has managed the heliport since 1999, will remain involved in an advisory role during the leadership transition.

Claisse previously served as general manager of Atlantic Aviation’s operations at Bridgeport/Sikorsky Airport in Connecticut and brings experience in airport operations, customer service and aviation management.

“As we support the East 34th Street Heliport’s transformation for the future of urban mobility, David’s strong aviation, operations and customer service experience will ensure continuity for operators and customers,” said Kevin Cox, chief executive officer of VertiPorts by Atlantic.

The appointment comes as VertiPorts by Atlantic continues infrastructure upgrades at the heliport to support New York City Economic Development Corporation plans for future electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations.

Company officials said the facility is receiving utility and charging infrastructure enhancements designed to accommodate electric air taxi services as the advanced air mobility sector develops.

In May, the heliport hosted Joby Aviation’s electric air taxi demonstration flight, one of several initiatives intended to evaluate the role of existing aviation facilities in supporting future urban air mobility operations.

VertiPorts by Atlantic is also participating in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program through partnerships with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

The East 34th Street Heliport is one of several locations being evaluated as part of VertiPorts by Atlantic’s broader strategy to develop vertiport infrastructure in major metropolitan markets across the United States.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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