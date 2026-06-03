EL AL Adds San Francisco Service to U.S. Network

EL AL Israel Airlines will launch nonstop service between Tel Aviv and San Francisco on Oct. 25, expanding its U.S. network to six destinations and continuing the carrier’s broader international growth strategy.

The new route will operate three times weekly on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft configured with economy, premium economy and business class cabins.

Airline officials said the service is intended to support growing demand from both business travelers and the large Israeli community in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“San Francisco is one of the world’s most important centers for technology, innovation and business, with a large and influential Israeli community,” said Shlomi Zafrani, senior vice president of commercial and sales at EL AL.

The addition marks EL AL’s latest network expansion initiative. The carrier has announced 11 new international destinations in recent months across North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

With the launch of San Francisco service, EL AL will operate 45 weekly flights to six U.S. destinations during the upcoming winter season, including New York-JFK, Newark, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Airline officials said the route is designed to strengthen business and technology ties between Israel and Silicon Valley while providing additional nonstop travel options between the two regions.

The new service will also expand connectivity through EL AL’s partnership with Delta Air Lines, allowing travelers to access additional destinations throughout North America via onward connections.

Ticket sales for the route opened June 1, with flights scheduled to begin at the start of the airline’s winter operating season.