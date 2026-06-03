Lufthansa Expands St. Louis-Frankfurt Service for Summer Season

Lufthansa has expanded its seasonal service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA), increasing operations from three to five weekly flights through Oct. 23.

The expanded schedule began June 1 and adds service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Airline officials said the increase reflects continued demand for transatlantic travel from the St. Louis region and reinforces Lufthansa’s commitment to the market.

“The additional frequencies demonstrate our strong commitment to this route and will further strengthen connections between the region's world-class academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies with Europe and beyond,” said Dirk Janzen, vice president of passenger sales for the Americas at Lufthansa Group.

The Frankfurt route has operated since June 2022 and remains the only nonstop service linking St. Louis directly with Europe.

Airport officials said the route has consistently generated strong passenger demand since its launch.

“We are glad to see this increase in service by Lufthansa on the fourth anniversary of non-stop service to Frankfurt,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director and chief executive officer of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Flights continue to operate using Airbus A330-300 aircraft configured with 255 seats across business, premium economy and economy cabins.

Lufthansa officials noted that St. Louis is one of 26 U.S. gateways served by the Lufthansa Group, which offers onward connectivity through its European hubs in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Italy.

The additional frequencies provide increased access to destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia via Frankfurt, one of the airline’s largest international hubs.