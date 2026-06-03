Alaska Airlines Expands International Network from Seattle with London, Reykjavik Routes

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has added two new international destinations with Alaska Airlines launching nonstop service to London Heathrow Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The new routes continue Alaska Airlines’ international expansion strategy and increase the number of international services available from SEA to more than 60 destinations.

Alaska launched daily year-round service to London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 last week, followed by the start of seasonal nonstop service to Reykjavik on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Airport officials said the Reykjavik route provides additional connectivity to destinations across Europe through Alaska’s partnership with Icelandair, while the Heathrow service expands access to the oneworld alliance network.

The additions represent Alaska Airlines’ fourth and fifth new international routes from Seattle this year, following earlier launches to Tokyo, Seoul and Rome.

“Alaska Airlines’ international expansion has been a significant milestone for SEA as well as the entire region,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho.

Airport officials said the expanded network further strengthens Seattle’s position as a major international gateway in the Pacific Northwest and supports growing demand for long-haul international travel.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport served a record 52.7 million passengers in 2025 and currently offers nonstop service to 36 international destinations through 37 airline partners.

The airport continues to see growth in international connectivity as airlines expand service across Europe, Asia and other global markets.