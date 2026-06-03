MIA Economic Impact Reaches Record $212 Billion

Miami International Airport (MIA) generated a record $212 billion in statewide economic activity in 2025, a 17% increase from the previous year, according to a new economic impact study conducted by Martin Associates.

The study found that employment linked to the airport’s direct, indirect, induced and related activities increased 12% to 945,682 jobs statewide.

“Congratulations to the entire MIA community for delivering another record-setting year that brought substantial benefits to our local economy,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Airport officials attributed the growth to continued increases in both passenger traffic and cargo volumes.

MIA handled nearly 3.5 million tons of freight in 2025, a 13.6% increase over the previous year, maintaining its position as the busiest cargo airport in the United States and the third busiest globally.

Passenger traffic reached 55.3 million travelers, making MIA the eighth-busiest airport in the nation and the second busiest U.S. airport for international passengers.

Airport officials said the results reinforce MIA’s role as a key economic driver for both Miami-Dade County and Florida while supporting ongoing investment in airport infrastructure.

The economic impact study comes as MIA advances up to $14 billion in capital improvement and modernization projects intended to support future growth in passenger and cargo activity.

Recent bond rating reviews also highlighted the airport’s operational and financial performance. Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook on MIA from stable to positive, while Kroll Bond Rating Agency maintained a positive outlook and Standard & Poor’s affirmed its A+ rating with a stable outlook.

Rating agencies cited MIA’s strong passenger growth, cargo performance, international connectivity and importance within American Airlines’ network as key factors supporting the airport’s long-term financial outlook.