JetBlue Seeks Approval for Fort Lauderdale-Caracas Service

JetBlue has announced plans to launch nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS) near Caracas, Venezuela, pending government approvals and operational clearances.

If approved, the route would represent JetBlue’s first-ever service to Venezuela and is expected to begin before the end of the year. Tickets are anticipated to go on sale in the coming months.

The proposed service would connect Caracas with JetBlue’s growing Fort Lauderdale operation, which serves as one of the airline’s primary gateways to the Caribbean and Latin America. Airport officials and airline executives expect the route to support strong visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) demand between South Florida and Venezuela.

“Fort Lauderdale continues to serve as JetBlue’s gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America, and we believe there is meaningful opportunity to expand our presence in the region with planned service to Caracas,” said Dave Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships for JetBlue.

JetBlue plans to operate the route using Airbus A320 aircraft. The service would provide nonstop access between South Florida and Venezuela while also offering connections to destinations across JetBlue’s network.

The announcement follows broader expansion plans in Fort Lauderdale, where JetBlue recently unveiled its largest-ever schedule from the airport, including new routes and increased frequencies throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The airline expects to operate nearly 130 daily departures from FLL this summer.

The proposed Caracas service would further strengthen Fort Lauderdale’s role as a major gateway for international travel and expand air service options for the region’s large Venezuelan community.