MWAA Names Joseph Kluh Chief of Police

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has named Maj. Joseph Kluh as its new chief of police following a nationwide search process.

Kluh, who joined the Airports Authority Police Department in 1997, will officially assume the role May 17.

Airport officials said Kluh brings nearly three decades of operational and leadership experience within the department, having served in command positions at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and the authority’s headquarters operations.

Throughout his tenure, Kluh has overseen patrol operations, criminal investigations, special operations, training and executive command functions.

“Chief Kluh has shown an unyielding commitment to setting strategic direction and leading culture change,” said Bryan Norwood, vice president for public safety at the Airports Authority.

The Airports Authority Police Department includes more than 230 personnel responsible for policing Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and the Dulles Toll Road.

The department also participates in regional mutual aid agreements throughout the National Capital Region and maintains accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

“It has been the privilege of my career to serve the traveling public at Reagan National and Dulles International airports,” Kluh said.

Kluh earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia.

Airport officials said the appointment marks the first time the department has promoted a police chief from within its own ranks.