Porter Launches Nonstop Ottawa-Kelowna Service

Porter Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Kelowna International Airport (YLW), becoming the only carrier currently offering direct flights between the two cities.

The route began May 13 with five weekly roundtrip flights and is scheduled to increase to six weekly frequencies in June.

Airport and airline officials said the service strengthens east-west connectivity across Canada while expanding travel options for both leisure and business passengers.

“Expanding our presence in Kelowna strengthens our Western Canada network and reinforces our commitment to connecting travellers across the country,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines.

Flights are operated using Embraer E195-E2 aircraft configured with Porter’s two-by-two seating layout and no middle seats.

Kelowna becomes Porter’s second route in the market alongside existing Toronto Pearson service, while complementing the carrier’s broader British Columbia network that includes Vancouver and Victoria.

Kelowna International Airport officials said the route supports regional tourism and economic development opportunities.

“We are excited to see Porter Airlines' network expand at YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, chief executive officer of Kelowna International Airport.

Local officials also highlighted the route’s role in strengthening national connectivity and supporting business travel.

“This new non-stop connection to Ottawa strengthens our ties to Canada’s capital, supports local businesses, and makes it easier for visitors, investors, and families to travel to and from our region,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

Ottawa International Airport officials said the addition further expands western Canada access from the nation’s capital region, complementing existing service to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg.