South Bend Airport Breaks Ground on Front Drive Modernization Project

South Bend International Airport (SBN) has broken ground on a nearly $20 million terminal frontage redevelopment project aimed at improving passenger safety, traffic flow and curbside efficiency as airport growth continues.

The project, known as SBN UpFront, includes upgrades to the airport’s front drive, expanded transportation access and new passenger amenities designed to support increasing passenger volumes.

Airport officials said the project will add a dedicated transportation lane for taxis, rideshare vehicles and shuttle services in an effort to reduce congestion along the terminal frontage.

Additional improvements include raised crosswalks, new canopies covering two curbside lanes and aesthetic updates to the terminal façade.

“As we continue to grow, we continue to assess the passenger experience,” said Mike Daigle, chief executive officer and executive director of South Bend International Airport.

Airport officials said the initiative also marks the first airport infrastructure project in Indiana to utilize the Build-Operate-Transfer public-private partnership model.

The approach combines design, engineering and construction coordination into a single delivery framework intended to improve efficiency and cost management.

Project partners include GM Development, The Hagerman Group, BF&S Civil Engineers, JQOL, Abonmarche and C&E Excavating.

Construction is expected to continue through August 2027.

South Bend International Airport currently serves more than 1.5 million air and rail passengers annually through its multimodal transportation terminal.