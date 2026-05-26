Springfield-Branson Airport Names Dave Schaumburg Director of Aviation

Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) has named David Schaumburg as its next director of aviation, with the appointment becoming effective June 28.

Schaumburg currently serves as assistant director of aviation for operations and maintenance at SGF, a role he has held since 2017 overseeing airport operations, maintenance, security and capital improvement programming.

City and airport officials said Schaumburg’s operational experience and leadership background positioned him as the preferred choice to guide the airport through its next phase of growth.

“I am very pleased to announce Dave Schaumburg as the next director of aviation for the Springfield-Branson National Airport,” said Springfield City Manager David Cameron.

Airport Board Chair Bill Hammitt said Schaumburg’s industry experience and community-focused leadership approach made him well suited for the position.

“Dave is first class in his experience, knowledge and commitment to excellence,” Hammitt said.

Prior to joining Springfield-Branson National Airport, Schaumburg served as airport manager at Denton Enterprise Airport in Texas and as assistant manager of airport operations at Kansas City International Airport.

Schaumburg is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Airport Executives and currently serves as president of the Great Lakes Chapter of AAAE.

“I am honored to be selected as the next director of aviation for Springfield-Branson National Airport,” Schaumburg said.

He succeeds Brian Weiler, who is retiring after serving as director of aviation from 2011 through 2026.