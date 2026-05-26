DEN Plans Pedestrian Walkways Between Concourses

Denver International Airport (DEN) has announced plans to construct pedestrian walkways connecting its concourses as part of broader efforts to improve passenger mobility and customer experience throughout the terminal complex.

Airport officials said the project is intended to provide travelers with additional options for moving between concourses while supporting operational flexibility and future passenger growth.

The pedestrian walkways will complement DEN’s existing Automated Guideway Transit System and are expected to improve connectivity between concourses for passengers during peak travel periods and operational disruptions.

Airport leadership said the initiative aligns with DEN’s long-term strategy to modernize infrastructure and enhance the airport experience as passenger traffic continues to grow.

Denver International Airport has continued investing in large-scale capital improvement and customer experience projects in recent years, including terminal modernization, concourse expansion and sustainability initiatives.

Additional project details, including timing, phasing and construction schedules, are expected to be released as planning advances.