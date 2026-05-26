Monterey Airport Launches Nonstop Chicago Service on United

Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) has launched new nonstop seasonal service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on United Airlines, restoring direct connectivity between the two markets for the first time in nearly five decades.

Airport officials and community leaders marked the inaugural flight with a Chicago-themed celebration that included ribbon cuttings, local tourism partners and passenger events at the terminal and observation deck.

Officials described the new service as a major milestone for the region, citing Chicago as the most requested destination among Monterey-area travelers and visitors.

“What a fantastic day and way to celebrate nonstop service between Monterey Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” said Dino Pick, chair of the Monterey Peninsula Airport District Board of Directors.

United Airlines officials said the route strengthens access between the Monterey Peninsula and United’s broader domestic and international network through its Chicago hub.

“We’re excited to provide the Monterey community with the first direct flight to Chicago in nearly 50 years with the launch of our seasonal service starting today,” said Mark Weithofer, managing director of domestic network planning for United Airlines.

The route operates on Saturdays through Aug. 15 using Boeing 737-800 aircraft configured with United Economy, Economy Plus and United First seating.

Airport officials said the service is expected to support both inbound tourism and outbound connectivity for local travelers seeking easier access to East Coast and European destinations through ORD.

“Travelers now have easy access to flights between our two in-demand tourism destinations, saving them time, money, and hassle as they no longer have to drive to or connect through other Bay Area airports to take a nonstop flight,” said Monterey Regional Airport Executive Director Chris Morello.

The launch celebration also recognized several aviation milestones, including United Airlines’ 100th anniversary, Monterey Regional Airport’s 85th year of operation and the return of nonstop Chicago service to the Monterey region after 45 years.