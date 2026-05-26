Orlando International Hosts Electric Aircraft Demonstration

Orlando International Airport (MCO) hosted an electric aviation demonstration this week featuring BETA Technologies, Republic Airways, Brickyard Connection and Signature Aviation as the companies showcased operational readiness for commercial electric aircraft service.

The demonstration took place at Signature Aviation’s Arnold Palmer Hangar and highlighted the integration of electric aircraft, charging infrastructure and operator readiness intended to support future cargo, medical and passenger operations across Florida.

Airport officials said the event reflects growing industry efforts to advance practical applications for electric aviation within regional transportation networks.

“Orlando International Airport is proud to host this milestone demonstration and to work alongside partners like BETA, Republic Airways, Brickyard Connection, and Signature Aviation as electric aviation moves from promise to practical operations,” said Lance Lyttle, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The event featured BETA’s ALIA electric aircraft platform and charging infrastructure system, which company officials said are designed to support short-haul commercial operations connecting metropolitan and regional airports.

“Together, BETA, Republic Airways, and Signature Aviation are demonstrating how aircraft, infrastructure, and operators unite in a real-world environment to deliver repeatable missions and a clear path to commercialization for all-electric flight,” said Simon Newitt, head of sales and support at BETA Technologies.

The demonstration followed additional flight campaigns conducted earlier this month at Kissimmee Gateway Airport and earlier winter testing in Vermont and New York.

According to the participating companies, the tests are intended to validate electric aircraft performance across varying operational and weather environments while supporting future commercial deployment planning.

BETA and Republic Airways have continued operational integration and pilot training activities since announcing a partnership during the 2025 Paris Air Show.