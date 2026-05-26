United Launches Bradley-Houston Nonstop Service

United Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, expanding connectivity for travelers across Connecticut and New England.

The year-round route began May 22 and operates daily using Boeing 737 aircraft.

Airport officials said the service strengthens access to United’s Houston hub, providing travelers with expanded one-stop connectivity throughout the southern United States, Mexico and Latin America.

“This morning’s inaugural flight to Houston highlights United’s investment in our region, expanding travel options and connecting passengers seamlessly to their global network,” said Michael W. Shea, executive director and CEO of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

United officials said the route reflects continued growth opportunities in the Hartford market and broader regional demand for expanded network access.

“This is an exciting day, we’re thrilled to offer nonstop year-round service between Bradley International Airport and Houston,” said Sam Levy, senior manager of domestic network planning at United.

Houston becomes United’s fourth nonstop destination from Bradley International Airport, joining existing service to Chicago O’Hare, Denver and Washington Dulles.

According to airport officials, United carried nearly 725,000 passengers through Bradley International Airport in 2025.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said the additional service supports broader economic development and business connectivity goals across the region.