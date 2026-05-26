oneworld Expands Heathrow Presence with Alaska Airlines Service

The oneworld Alliance will expand its presence at London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to 14 member airlines following the launch of Alaska Airlines’ new nonstop service between Seattle and London.

The new route strengthens Heathrow’s position as the alliance’s most-served global hub, with oneworld carriers collectively offering nearly 2,800 weekly departures to more than 160 destinations in over 60 countries this summer.

Alliance officials said approximately 29 million oneworld passengers traveled from, to or through Heathrow in 2025, with nearly 30 percent connecting between alliance member airlines.

“With service from the most oneworld carriers and nearly 400 daily departures, London Heathrow is a cornerstone of our global network,” said Ole Orvér, chief executive officer of oneworld.

Alaska Airlines officials said the Seattle-Heathrow route expands international connectivity opportunities for travelers while increasing access to onward European destinations through alliance partnerships.

“As we launch service to London, we're proud to further strengthen the value of our oneworld membership for guests,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty and international partnerships for Alaska Airlines.

The alliance also reported strong demand for multi-stop international itineraries routed through London, with 71 percent of round-the-world bookings this year including Heathrow as part of the itinerary.

Heathrow officials said the continued alliance expansion supports passenger connectivity and strengthens the airport’s role as a major global transfer hub.

“At Heathrow, we are proud to be the UK's gateway to the world and the most served global hub for the oneworld alliance,” said Ross Baker, Heathrow chief customer officer.

The addition of Alaska Airlines further expands alliance operations across Heathrow’s Terminals 3, 4 and 5, where oneworld carriers maintain extensive premium lounge and international transfer infrastructure.