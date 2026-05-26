Airports Authority Names Precious Scott Vice President for Audit

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority appoints audit and compliance executive to lead internal audit operations.
Source Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority
May 26, 2026
2 min read
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The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has named Precious Scott as vice president for audit following approval by the authority’s board of directors.

Scott will report jointly to the board and Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter and will oversee internal audit functions for the organization.

Airport officials said Scott brings nearly two decades of experience in auditing, compliance, governance and risk assessment across multiple industries.

Most recently, Scott served as assistant vice president of compliance at Arch Capital Group, where she led enterprise-wide compliance risk assessments and regulatory monitoring initiatives.

“These qualifications, along with her long history of leadership in the auditing profession, make Ms. Scott an ideal fit to lead our internal audit team,” said Potter.

Officials said Scott’s background includes strengthening internal controls, enhancing regulatory compliance and advising executive leadership on operational and financial risk management.

Scott is a certified public accountant and also holds a Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority oversees operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as related transportation infrastructure across the region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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