Springfield Airport Adds Gulf Shores, Phoenix Nonstop Flights

Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) is adding two new nonstop routes this weekend with new service to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Allegiant Air will begin nonstop seasonal service to Gulf Shores on May 22 with twice-weekly flights operating Mondays and Fridays. Airport officials said the route’s initial performance prompted an extension of the seasonal schedule through November.

“We know that Gulf Shores is a very popular destination for Southwest Missouri,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation.

Airport officials said the route strengthens leisure travel access for travelers in the Ozarks while continuing to diversify destination options at SGF.

American Airlines will launch seasonal Saturday-only service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on May 23.

Phoenix serves as a major American Airlines hub and provides onward connectivity to more than 110 domestic and international destinations.

“This year, we celebrate 60 years of American Airlines at SGF,” said Dave Schaumburg, assistant director of aviation, operations and maintenance. “We are grateful for the airline's continued investment in providing the air service needs of Southwest Missouri.”

American Airlines officials said the new route reflects continued passenger demand growth in the Springfield market.

“As we've steadily grown our flights out of SGF, travelers have responded positively,” said Jordan Pack, director of domestic network planning for American Airlines.

Springfield-Branson National Airport currently supports four airlines offering nonstop service to 15 destinations and remains Missouri’s third-largest airport.