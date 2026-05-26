Sun Country Launches Cancun, Minneapolis Service from Tulsa

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) and Sun Country Airlines have launched new seasonal nonstop service to Cancun and Minneapolis-Saint Paul, marking a milestone expansion for the Oklahoma airport’s air service network.

The twice-weekly flights to Cancun International Airport (CUN) and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) began May 21 and will operate through Aug. 9 using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Airport officials said the Cancun route represents the first commercial international passenger service in Tulsa International Airport’s history.

The flights operate through TUL’s newly opened 45,000-square-foot International Customs Facility, which was developed to support commercial international arrivals and departures for the first time at the airport.

“Launching international commercial service has been years in the making, and today’s celebration represents the hard work of countless partners who believed in this vision,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Airport officials said the facility includes updated passenger amenities such as family-focused spaces, expanded seating areas and upgraded customs processing infrastructure.

The launch also restores nonstop service between Tulsa and Minneapolis, which had not returned since it was suspended during the pandemic in 2020.

“We know travelers are looking for convenient, affordable ways to visit family and friends and explore new destinations,” said Charles Breer, senior director of airport affairs at Sun Country.

Tulsa officials said the new service strengthens the airport’s broader strategy to expand destination options and enhance connectivity for the region.