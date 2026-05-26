Porter Launches Nonstop Austin-Toronto Service

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has welcomed Porter Airlines as its newest airline partner with the launch of nonstop service between Austin and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

The year-round route will operate five times weekly and expands international connectivity between Central Texas and Canada while supporting Porter’s broader North American growth strategy.

Airport officials said the service strengthens both leisure and business travel opportunities between the two markets.

“Welcoming Porter Airlines to AUS is an exciting milestone for our airport and the Central Texas region,” said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Flights will operate using Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and provide connections through Toronto to destinations across Porter’s Canadian network.

“Austin is one of North America's most dynamic and fastest-growing cities, making it an ideal fit for Porter's own growing network of flights,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines.

Airport officials said the route supports growing demand for international connectivity as Austin continues expanding as a technology, business and tourism market.

The launch was marked by an inaugural departure event at AUS attended by airport leadership, airline representatives and community partners.

Porter becomes the latest international carrier added to Austin’s expanding route network as the airport continues advancing long-term growth and terminal expansion initiatives.