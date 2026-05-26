Rod Hall Appointed to Airports Authority Board

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has appointed Roderick “Rod” Hall to its board of directors for a six-year term.

Hall was appointed by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and brings experience in aviation policy, transportation infrastructure and airport governance.

Hall currently serves as a senior policy advisor in the Washington office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where his practice focuses on transportation and infrastructure issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Hall served as head of legislative affairs for the Federal Aviation Administration beginning in 2009, advising FAA leadership on congressional and industry matters.

Hall has also held leadership positions with several aviation organizations, including serving as chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board, chairman of the Manassas Regional Airport Commission and chairman of the Stafford Regional Airport Authority.

The Airports Authority board oversees operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as related transportation infrastructure including the Dulles Toll Road.

The 17-member board includes appointees from Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and the federal government.