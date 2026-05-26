Ontario International Reports Steady April Passenger Traffic

Ontario International Airport (ONT) reported relatively steady passenger traffic in April while year-to-date passenger volume increased nearly 3 percent through the first four months of 2026.

The Southern California airport handled 574,504 passengers in April, a slight decrease of 0.2 percent compared with the same month last year.

Domestic passenger traffic totaled 518,928 travelers, down 3.7 percent year over year, while international passenger volume increased 51.5 percent to 55,576 travelers.

Airport officials said international growth continued to be a major driver of traffic gains at ONT.

“Our April passenger level remained steady despite the volatility felt across the aviation sector speaks to the resilience of air travel through our regional gateway,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Through the first four months of 2026, ONT served more than 2.1 million passengers, an increase of 2.9 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

International traffic rose 56.9 percent year to date, while domestic traffic declined 1.4 percent over the same period.

Airport officials also reported continued growth in cargo operations. Total cargo tonnage increased 5.3 percent in April and 8.1 percent year to date.

Freight tonnage increased 10.2 percent in April and 12 percent through the first four months of the year.

“Our strategic location in the Inland Empire, strong regional economy, modern facilities and exceptional customer service are the reason Ontario is a top 10 destination for our shipping partners,” Elkadi said.

Southwest Airlines remained ONT’s largest carrier in April with 37.4 percent of passenger traffic, followed by American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.