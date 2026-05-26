MKE Receives Additional $8 Million for Concourse E Redevelopment

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has secured an additional $8 million in federal funding to support redevelopment of Concourse E, the airport’s future international-capable concourse.

The funding was awarded through the FAA’s Airport Terminals Program and will support construction of a new state-of-the-art concourse designed to handle both international and domestic flights.

The project will replace the airport’s current International Arrivals Terminal, which operates separately from the main terminal complex.

“Securing this grant is an important step forward for the Concourse E project and for the future of MKE,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

Airport officials said the redevelopment is intended to improve passenger experience, modernize terminal infrastructure and support future air service growth opportunities at the airport.

The newly announced funding follows a previous $13.5 million federal grant awarded in 2025, bringing total federal support for the project to $21.5 million.

Construction on the redevelopment began in late 2025, with project completion expected in late 2027.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said the project will strengthen the airport’s long-term economic and competitive position within the region.

“Today’s announcement of $8 million in new federal funding will enhance the Airport’s competitiveness, making it a more attractive option for airlines, businesses, and travelers,” Crowley said.

Airport officials said the remaining project costs will be funded through airport revenue and bonding, with additional federal support helping reduce local capital costs and preserve flexibility for future infrastructure projects.