ZIPAIR Adds Additional Orlando-Tokyo Nonstop Flights

ZIPAIR will resume nonstop passenger charter service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) with three additional flights scheduled for August.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) announced the additional flights during its monthly board meeting, citing strong demand following the carrier’s inaugural Orlando-Tokyo service earlier this year.

The flights, scheduled for Aug. 8, 13 and 18, follow the launch of the first nonstop open passenger charter service between Florida and the Asia Pacific region during February and March.

“The excitement surrounding ZIPAIR’s first flights exceeded expectations and sent a clear message that travelers want this connection,” said Lance Lyttle, chief executive officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Airport officials said the additional flights continue broader efforts to establish permanent scheduled service between Orlando and Tokyo, a goal that has been pursued for more than three decades.

“The success of ZIPAIR’s inaugural flights validated years of work and collaboration among our Air Service Development team and valued tourism and community partners,” said Vicki Jaramillo, GOAA chief commercial officer.

The additional service comes as Orlando International Airport continues to experience strong international passenger growth. Airport officials said international traffic increased by approximately 1.4 million passengers between 2023 and 2025.

ZIPAIR operates from Terminal C at Orlando International Airport, which serves nearly 58 million annual passengers across its terminal system.

During the same board meeting, GOAA also approved acceptance of a $2.5 million grant agreement from the Florida Department of Transportation to support roadway improvements at MCO, including upgrades to Jeff Fuqua Boulevard and Station Loop Road.