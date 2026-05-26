Nashville Airport Authority Adds Two New Board Commissioners

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has appointed Marcus W. Shute Jr. and Steven Swartz to its Board of Commissioners following confirmation by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County.

The appointments fill seats previously held by Commissioners Jimmy Granbery and Bobby Joslin and come as Nashville International Airport (BNA) continues major expansion and infrastructure projects under its New Horizon program.

“We are pleased to welcome Marcus Shute Jr. and Steven Swartz to the Board of Commissioners,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

Kreulen said both appointees bring leadership and aviation experience that will support the authority’s ongoing development efforts at both Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.

Shute is founder and managing partner of Nashville-based Shute Law and serves as an adjunct legal professor at Tennessee State University. He is also a private pilot and active member of multiple legal and aviation-related organizations.

Swartz brings more than four decades of aviation experience, including service as a U.S. Air Force pilot, FAA aviation safety inspector and American Airlines captain.