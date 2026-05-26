JFK Terminal 4 Marks 25 Years of Public-Private Partnership

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFKIAT are marking the 25th anniversary of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, highlighting the terminal’s role as the nation’s first airport terminal operated through a non-airline public-private partnership.

Terminal 4 opened in 2001 following the formation of a partnership between the Port Authority and JFKIAT to develop, build and operate the facility, replacing the former international arrivals building.

Since opening, the terminal has expanded from handling approximately 4 million annual passengers to more than 27 million passengers annually while growing to more than 2 million square feet.

The terminal underwent major expansion projects in 2013, 2015 and 2024, including a recently completed $1.5 billion modernization project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Airport officials said the project is a key component of the Port Authority’s broader $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport.

“Public-private partnerships not only bring critical financial resources to our airport redevelopment projects, but our private partners also provide a wealth of expertise in the design, construction and operation of airport terminals,” said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia.

Terminal 4 has also received sustainability recognition, becoming the first existing airport terminal in the United States to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

The Port Authority said its use of public-private partnerships at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airport has helped leverage billions in private investment tied to terminal modernization efforts across the region.

“As we look ahead, we are more committed than ever to elevating the T4 experience,” said JFKIAT CEO Roel Huinink.