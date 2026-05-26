Gary/Chicago Airport Secures $10 Million for New Control Tower

Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) has received a $10 million federal grant to support construction of a new air traffic control tower, replacing the airport’s existing facility that has operated since 1972.

The funding was awarded through the FAA Contract Tower program and follows a previous $1.7 million FAA grant awarded in 2024 for tower design and engineering work.

Airport officials said construction is expected to begin later this summer, with completion targeted for late 2027.

“We are grateful to Congressman Frank Mrvan and the FAA Chicago Airports District Office for their continued leadership and support in securing this funding for our new Air Traffic Control Tower,” said GCIA Executive Director Dan Vicari.

The new tower will be approximately 50 feet taller than the current structure, providing improved visibility across the airport’s expanded airfield while incorporating updated radar and communications technology.

Airport officials said the project is intended to support operational efficiency, accommodate increasing flight activity and improve long-term safety capabilities.

The project is expected to employ approximately 115 skilled trade workers during construction and generate roughly 23,500 construction labor hours.

Congressman Frank Mrvan said the investment supports broader regional economic development and infrastructure modernization efforts in Northwest Indiana.

“With air travel on the rise and GCIA’s expanded airfield, this project is essential to accommodate future growth while maintaining high safety standards,” airport officials said.