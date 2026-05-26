ABQ Installs First EV Fast Chargers at Sunport

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) has installed its first electric vehicle fast-charging stations as part of a broader effort to expand sustainable infrastructure across airport properties.

Airport and city officials marked the launch during Infrastructure Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the airport’s cellphone waiting lot, where two new Level 3 DC fast chargers are now available for public use.

“Albuquerque is working toward a more sustainable future, and expanding EV options is a key part of that,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The ChargePoint fast chargers provide 160-kilowatt charging capacity and are capable of charging electric vehicles from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 20 minutes, according to airport officials.

“These first EV chargers represent an important milestone for the Sunport as we invest in environmentally-friendly technology for our travelers and community,” said Aviation Director Manny Manriquez.

The project was partially funded through Volkswagen settlement funds aimed at expanding EV infrastructure and reducing emissions across New Mexico.

Airport officials said the current installation represents the first phase of a larger electrification initiative. Over the next year, the Aviation Department plans to install 18 additional chargers across Sunport properties and at Double Eagle II Airport.

“It’s just the beginning of a broader plan to expand EV infrastructure across our properties and better serve the growing number of EV users in Albuquerque,” said Aviation Department Environmental Program Manager Alex Schroeder.

ABQ officials said the airport has also applied for additional support through the PNM Transportation Electrification Program as it continues expanding sustainability and emissions reduction efforts.