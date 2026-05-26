Casper Adds Eighth Daily Denver Flight

Casper/Natrona County International Airport (CNCIA) will add an eighth daily flight between Casper and Denver beginning May 21, expanding regional connectivity and increasing schedule flexibility for travelers.

The additional United-operated flight will run Sunday through Friday, with seven daily flights continuing on Saturdays.

Airport officials said the expanded schedule reflects sustained passenger growth and increasing demand for local air service.

“Adding an extra flight to our schedule shows that United has noticed our continually high passenger numbers,” said Airport Director Glenn Januska. “Our community has been choosing to fly locally, and this is one of the benefits of that choice.”

Earlier this year, the airport reported first-quarter enplanements in 2026 were 8 percent higher than the same period in 2025.

Airport officials said the additional frequency provides travelers with more options while supporting continued growth in regional air service demand.

Casper/Natrona County International Airport serves more than 200,000 annual passengers and supports a range of aviation activities including business aviation, cargo, aerial firefighting and medical transport operations.