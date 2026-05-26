Allegiant Adds PIE Service to Philadelphia, Columbia

Allegiant Air is adding two new nonstop routes at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), expanding the carrier’s Florida network with service to Philadelphia and Columbia, Missouri.

The new routes are scheduled to begin in fall 2026, with nonstop service to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) launching Oct. 2 and service to Columbia Regional Airport (COU) beginning Nov. 19.

Allegiant officials said the additions support the airline’s strategy of connecting smaller and mid-sized markets with leisure destinations through nonstop service.

“We're excited to announce these new routes and believe it is an important time for Allegiant to increase travel options in these markets,” said Drew Wells, chief commercial officer for Allegiant.

The carrier said the expansion strengthens its presence in Florida while maintaining its focus on affordable point-to-point leisure travel service.

Philadelphia service will launch with introductory one-way fares starting at $59, while Columbia fares begin at $69 one way.

Allegiant continues to expand its leisure-focused network as demand for nonstop service to vacation destinations remains strong across secondary and underserved markets.