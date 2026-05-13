LaGuardia Terminal B Launches AI Guest Experience Holograms

LaGuardia Terminal B has introduced interactive AI-powered hologram ambassadors designed to support passenger wayfinding and customer service throughout the terminal.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners said the deployment marks the first use of fully interactive AI holograms in an airport terminal environment focused specifically on guest experience and navigation assistance.

The hologram ambassador, named Bridget, is a life-size digital assistant capable of responding to passenger questions related to gates, shops, lounges and baggage claim using conversational AI technology.

“At Terminal B, our North Star has always been to provide an exceptional guest experience through a unique blend of innovation and world-class hospitality,” said Suzette Noble, chief executive officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners.

The system is powered by Proto hologram technology and Holomedia’s AI Concierge Wayfinder platform and is intended to complement existing human guest experience staff.

Officials said the technology includes multilingual support, accessibility-focused design features and real-time navigation guidance intended to improve passenger flow and reduce friction during peak travel periods.

The first unit has been installed near the terminal’s food hall, with additional deployments planned for Terminal B concourses.

Industry partners said the technology reflects broader airport efforts to combine artificial intelligence, spatial computing and customer service enhancements to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience.