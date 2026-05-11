Newark Liberty Expands Solar Infrastructure with 5-Megawatt Project

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey plans to expand solar energy infrastructure at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) through a new 5-megawatt solar project spanning five airport sites.

The project is expected to generate nearly 5.9 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power more than 550 homes, while supporting the agency’s long-term emissions reduction and net-zero goals.

Port Authority officials said the installation will include rooftop, parking lot and parking garage solar systems located across the airport campus, including Terminal C parking facilities and rideshare areas.

“Newark Liberty has been central to our sustainability story for years,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Today we’re adding to that record with 5 megawatts of new solar capacity across five more sites.”

The project will be developed through a power purchase agreement with SunLight General Capital, which will design, build, finance, own and maintain the installations while the Port Authority purchases the generated electricity at a fixed rate.

Construction is expected to begin this year, with completion targeted for 2028.

The Port Authority said the expansion will increase agency-wide solar generation capacity to nearly 20 megawatts across approximately 32,000 solar panels, representing nearly a tenfold increase in solar capacity since 2021.

Officials also said the project supports broader agency sustainability initiatives, including a commitment to reduce direct emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The solar expansion is expected to avoid nearly 2,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to removing approximately 460 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road each year.