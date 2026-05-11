Porter Expands Toronto Network with Nashville, Quebec City Routes

Porter Airlines is expanding its Toronto network with new nonstop service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Nashville International Airport (BNA), while also restoring service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB).

The Nashville route launched May 11 with daily service operated using De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft, while the Québec City service begins May 12 with 12 weekly roundtrip flights using Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Porter officials said the additions support the airline’s continued growth strategy across Toronto’s two airports while expanding both domestic and transborder connectivity.

“Porter continues to build connectivity from Toronto’s two complementary airports, providing even more options for travellers to explore this summer,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines.

The Nashville launch also reflects continued expansion of transborder operations at Billy Bishop Airport following the introduction of U.S. Customs Preclearance facilities.

Airport and airline officials said the route enhances direct connectivity between downtown Toronto and one of the fastest-growing leisure and business travel markets in the United States.

“Porter’s new nonstop service to Nashville marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s transborder network,” said RJ Steenstra, president and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority.

The restored Québec City route also strengthens domestic connectivity through Toronto Pearson, including onward access to Western Canada and international connections through airline partners.

Porter said Toronto Pearson now connects to more than 30 destinations across North America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America as the airline continues expanding its network footprint.