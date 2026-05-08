SEA Adds Delta Nonstop Service to Rome and Barcelona

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) has added two new international routes with Delta Air Lines launching nonstop seasonal service to Rome and Barcelona.

The new flights expand SEA’s international network to 60 nonstop destinations and mark the airport’s first-ever nonstop service to Spain. Delta is also the second carrier to offer nonstop service between Seattle and Rome.

Port of Seattle officials said the additions strengthen SEA’s position as a growing international gateway and reinforce Delta’s continued expansion at the airport.

“Delta Air Lines’ launch of two new direct flights to Barcelona and Rome from SEA demonstrates their commitment to building a global hub here in Seattle,” said Ryan Calkins, president of the Port of Seattle Commission.

Airport officials said the routes support both leisure and business travel demand while expanding access to Southern Europe for travelers in the Pacific Northwest.

Delta remains the largest international carrier operating at SEA, which handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2025.

The airport currently offers 36 international destinations and continues to pursue additional long-haul connectivity as part of broader growth and passenger demand trends.