Cheyenne Regional Airport Names Doug Bullock Aviation Director

The Cheyenne Regional Airport Board has named William “Doug” Bullock as director of aviation for Cheyenne Regional Airport (CYS).

Bullock was recruited through a partnership with ADK Consulting & Executive Search and will oversee airport operations and administration at the Wyoming airport.

Airport officials said Bullock brings more than 28 years of aviation industry experience, including leadership roles tied to airport operations, security, capital projects and revenue development.

Most recently, Bullock served as airport manager for Carbon County Airport, where he led capital improvement initiatives and revenue growth efforts. He also previously worked at Mobile Regional Airport in airport security and safety leadership roles, including involvement in planning for a new terminal project.

“What excites me most about joining Cheyenne Regional Airport is the chance to work alongside a talented team and a community that truly values its airport,” Bullock said.

Bullock said his priorities include supporting air service growth, air cargo development, industrial expansion and regional economic activity tied to the airport.

He holds degrees in aviation business administration and aviation management and is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) through the American Association of Airport Executives.