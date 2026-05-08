Tulsa Opens International Customs Facility at TUL

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) has opened a new Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility designed to support the airport’s first commercial international passenger flights.

Airport officials celebrated the ribbon cutting of the 45,000-square-foot customs facility on May 7, marking a milestone in Tulsa’s long-term air service development strategy.

The facility expands the airport’s customs capabilities beyond general aviation and cargo operations to include commercial passenger processing and international diverted flights.

The first commercial international service from Tulsa is scheduled to begin May 21 with seasonal nonstop flights to Cancún, Mexico, operating twice weekly through Aug. 9.

“For the first time ever, Tulsa travelers will be able to board an international flight right here at home,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Airport officials said the project is intended to improve passenger experience while supporting future international route opportunities and regional economic development.

“This customs facility is more than just a new addition to our airport — it’s a statement about who we are becoming as a city and where we’re headed in the future,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols IV.

The project has been part of the airport’s long-range capital improvement plan since 2016. Total design and construction costs were approximately $41 million, funded through a combination of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust resources and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

Narrate Design led the facility design, while Flintco served as construction contractor.