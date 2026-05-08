Marshall Stevens Elected AAAE Chairman

Marshall Stevens, vice president of operations and chief operating officer of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA), has been elected chairman of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) for the 2026-2027 term.

Stevens was inducted during the 98th Annual AAAE Conference and Exposition in Los Angeles, succeeding Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp as chair of the organization.

Founded in 1928, AAAE represents more than 11,000 airport professionals and organizations across the aviation industry, including commercial service and general aviation airports.

“AAAE is incredibly proud to be guided by such a distinguished group of airport executives,” said AAAE President and CEO Todd Hauptli.

MSCAA President and CEO Terry Blue said Stevens’ election reflects his leadership within the airport industry and positions him to help guide airport policy and advocacy efforts.

“In his role at AAAE, he’ll help guide the organization’s strategic direction and serve as an advocate for airport priorities and federal funding,” Blue said.

Stevens joined MSCAA in 2023 after serving as deputy executive director at Harrisburg International Airport. His previous experience also includes leadership at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in New York.

In addition to his airport leadership roles, Stevens is a founding board member of Pilots with a Purpose, a nonprofit organization focused on aviation education and flight instruction opportunities for underrepresented students.