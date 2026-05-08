Ontario International Begins Environmental Review for ONT BOLD Expansion

Ontario International Airport (ONT) has initiated the environmental review process for its long-term ONT BOLD (“Building Our Legacy & Destiny”) expansion program, a multi-phase initiative aimed at increasing terminal capacity and modernizing airport infrastructure to accommodate continued passenger growth.

The airport released a Notice of Preparation (NOP) for an Environmental Impact Report (EIR), marking the beginning of the formal environmental review process for the proposed development program.

Key elements of the proposed project include construction of a new Terminal 3, modernization of existing Terminals 2 and 4, and upgrades to terminal roadways, parking facilities, rental car infrastructure and aircraft apron areas. Plans also call for the development of a new parking garage and expanded passenger processing infrastructure.

According to airport officials, the proposed three-level Terminal 3 would include approximately 650,000 square feet of interior space, a Federal Inspection Services facility and gates equipped with Multiple Aircraft Ramp System stands capable of accommodating either two narrowbody aircraft or one widebody aircraft.

Airport leadership said the program is intended to support growing passenger demand while improving operational efficiency and maintaining flexibility for future growth.

“Project BOLD is about more than building facilities – it’s about building the future of this airport and the region we serve,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and Ontario mayor pro tem.

Airport officials noted that passenger demand during peak periods already exceeds the design capacity of existing terminal facilities. ONT has experienced significant growth since returning to local control in 2016, with annual passenger volume increasing nearly 70% to more than 7 million travelers annually.

Officials said the project will incorporate sustainability-focused and operationally efficient design solutions across the airport campus while supporting the needs of airlines, passengers and tenants.

Current projections estimate the overall program could take approximately 10 years to complete, though specific costs and final designs will continue to evolve through the environmental review process.

“This is the first step in a transparent and collaborative effort to shape ONT’s next chapter,” Wapner said. “We’re committed to listening, engaging and building an airport that reflects the strength and aspirations of our community and our airline partners.”