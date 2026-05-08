Halifax Stanfield Reports Growth in Passengers, Connectivity

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) reported continued passenger and connectivity growth during its 2026 annual public meeting, highlighting expanded international service and ongoing infrastructure investment at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The airport handled more than 4.14 million passengers in 2025, representing a 4 percent increase year over year, with international traffic rising nearly 20 percent.

Airport officials said growth was supported by expanded nonstop service, including new international routes to destinations such as Zurich, Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.

“We marked our milestone year with strong increases in passenger demand and sustained investment in our airport,” said Joyce Carter, president and CEO of HIAA.

HIAA reported a 2 percent increase in total revenue tied to higher passenger volumes and growth across revenue categories. Net income reached $19.4 million, which the authority said will be reinvested into airport infrastructure and operational improvements.

Major capital projects completed during the year included the airport’s new International Connections Facility, designed to improve passenger flow and allow international travelers to connect directly to domestic flights without leaving the secure area.

Additional investments included terminal and airfield improvements, digital wayfinding kiosks, self-service bag drop upgrades and implementation of CATSA’s CT X-ray screening technology.

HIAA also reported a 28 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to 2019 levels as part of its sustainability efforts.

The airport authority said continued investments are aimed at supporting long-term growth, operational resilience and passenger experience enhancements across the airport campus.